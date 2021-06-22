SARASOTA — If you've been putting off a visit to the Department of Health-Sarasota vaccination clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall, you only have a few days left to get a shot there.
The clinic is open Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. administering the Moderna vaccine on a walk-in basis. After that, it will only be available from the Department at its Sarasota and North Port offices.
A final Pfizer walk-in clinic will be held at the mall Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People receiving their first shot on any of those days will need to go to a Department office for the second shot, or find another provider.
Locally, the Moderna vaccine is available at Publix, the Osprey Walmart and Winn-Dixie. The Venice Walmart and Walgreens carry the Pfizer vaccine.
CVS mainly provides the Pfizer vaccine, but some stores have Moderna.
The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is also available locally at Publix and Walgreens, according to Vaccines.gov.
Most providers are accepting walk-ins, but it's advisable to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure the vaccine you want is in stock.
You won't be charged to be vaccinated no matter where you get your shot.
By the numbers
Florida reported about 1,300 fewer COVID-19 cases last week than the previous week as the number of new cases resumed its decline.
The 10,629 new cases reported were actually a little more than 500 higher than the number the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the state reporting for June 10-17.
But the CDC's website shows many more deaths — 290 compared to the 43 shown in the state report.
The CDC shows a rolling seven-day average of 1,442 cases for the week, the lowest number since June.
Testing positivity was 3.3%, a small decrease from 3.4% the previous week.
The report shows 373,438 more people getting vaccinated last week, taking the state to 56% of its 12-and-older population. It doesn't break out the adult population.
Nationally, about 65% of the adult population has received at least one shot, according to the CDC. The Biden Administration acknowledged Tuesday that it will miss its target of 70% by July 4.
Sarasota County is closer to the goal at 66% but it has seen only about 6,100 people get vaccinated over the last several weeks.
Still, the county is tied for the third-highest vaccination rate in the state, with Monroe County. They trail Miami-Dade County (68%) and Sumter County (67%), the previous leader.
Nine counties have vaccinated less than 30% of their population, with Holmes County, in the panhandle, reporting a vaccination rate of just 24%.
Sarasota County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases last week, with a positivity rate of 1.9%
Over the last three weeks its rate of cases per 1,000 population has gone from 36.7 to 21.5.
