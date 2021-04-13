ENGLEWOOD — Those planning on getting the single-dose vaccine in Englewood Thursday will get the substitute Moderna instead.
On Tuesday, the U.S. recommended a pause in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots in six women, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccine campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last a matter of days.
A one-day vaccination site was scheduled at St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Now the Sarasota County Department of Health will require residents to come back for a second dose about three weeks after the Thursday appointments.
Ruth Hill, director of the Jubilee Center at St. David’s Church, said she’s excited the county health department is bringing the vaccine to Englewood. She hoped it would be for the single vaccines but understands safety is paramount. She said she will do her best to remind residents of the second dose.
Appointments are still available for Thursday.
Appointments are required by calling the DOH Sarasota at 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All recipients must be 18 or older. Participants must have an ID, proof of residency and a completed vaccine consent form. Blank forms will be available; however, filling them out in advance will move along the process.
The form can be downloaded at sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
