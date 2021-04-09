ENGLEWOOD — A one-day vaccination site is opening next week in Englewood — a first for the Sarasota County side of the community.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 15, the first 300 people registered can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Only one shot is needed for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Ruth Hill, director of the Jubilee Center at St. David's Church, said she's excited the county health department is bringing the vaccine to Englewood.
"I met with Beth Kregenow, who leads the Englewood Community Health Action Team meetings, and gave her a tour of the center," Hill said.
"The health department is trying to find locations to offer senior wellness programs in Englewood. I mentioned this would be a good place for vaccines. We are off the beaten track, but people are using our food pantry and clothing closet," Hill said. "We're here for the under-served population."
Hill requested the county only bring the J&J vaccine because she didn't believe locals would return for a second dose. She works with people who arrive by bicycle.
"We told the Jesus Loves You Ministry and the Englewood (Community) Care Clinic to let them know the vaccines are coming," she said. "George Fowler of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary got the J&J vaccine and he said he was fine and is moving on. He's taking the flier to the homeless dinner at Indian Mound Park to invite them to come on Thursday to get vaccinated."
Appointments are required by calling the DOH Sarasota at 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All recipients must be 18 or older. Participants must have an ID, proof of residency and a completed vaccine consent form. Blank forms will be available, however filling them out in advance will move along the process.
The form can be downloaded at sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
