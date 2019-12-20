Valued Veterans of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933. recently presented Babe’s Hardware of Englewood with a plaque for giving the Veterans a 10% discount at the store. Pictured are Kent Lyons, president of Valued Veterans, and Newt Webb, Vice President, with Billy Swink vice president of Babe’s, and Dave Pettit, manager of Babe’s Hardware of Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.