Valued Veterans

Valued Veterans of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933. recently presented Babe’s Hardware of Englewood with a plaque for giving the Veterans a 10% discount at the store. Pictured are Kent Lyons, president of Valued Veterans, and Newt Webb, Vice President, with Billy Swink vice president of Babe’s, and Dave Pettit, manager of Babe’s Hardware of Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
