COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
They named the van “Hope.”
After COVID-19 struck the area, CHAPS director Mercie Chick knew there would be a decrease in clients with HIV/AIDS coming for personal hygiene items and food — but the need would be greater.
She was right. Since March, CHAPS bought 4,000 to 5,000 more products than the year before.
CHAPS provides food and hygiene items at no cost to those living with HIV/AIDS and their dependents.
“We were having such a problem getting things like bleach, toilet paper, hand sanitizer because supplies were so limited,” Chick said. “It meant we were making so many extra trips to stores as well as delivering the packages to clients who couldn’t leave their homes because their immune systems were already compromised.
“A lot of the stores had shortages of things like lunch meat and pasta products,” she said. “For the first time, we had to pay full retail price for things because our regular hygiene retailer was out of stock because everyone needed wipes and cleaners. These are so vitally important to our clients.”
Chick allowed volunteers to use her SUV to haul the essential goods. However, it was cumbersome at times.
“I wasn’t at CHAPS, they would have to call me and pick up the SUV,” she said. “The need for an SUV grew much greater this year than any other. We go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank and the Midwest Food Bank so we needed an SUV that could pull a trailer.”
Chick applied to the Charlotte Community Foundation for a grant to purchase a SUV.
“The lease on my van was expiring, so I talked to the board about purchasing the lease with the grant because it had less than 24,000 miles and was 3 years old,” she said. “We knew it had knew it had been taken care of and maintained. We knew it would last a long time.”
The foundation recently awarded CHAPS the grant. The nonprofit added funds and purchased the van.
“We named the SUV ‘Hope,’” Chick said. “It’s a reliable vehicle that will bring hope to those receiving food and supplies to our clients. We thought it was appropriate.”
CHAPS, which stands for Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support, is at 18200 Paulson Drive A-1, Port Charlotte. To learn more about its services or to donate, visit www.chapsfoodpantry.com, call 941-625-2552 or email chapsfoodpantry@centurylink.net.
Celebrating frontline workers
The Englewood Community Hospital medical staff recently celebrated frontline caregivers for all of their dedication to hospital patients and community over the last seven months after COVID-19. Tess Dailey wrote on social media, “Thank you to the medical staff for your generous gifts today. My favorite part was seeing ALL staff get celebrated, not just nursing. We all have vital roles in the hospital and it was so nice to be appreciated. Also a big thanks to the Lighthouse Grill in Englewood and their devoted caterer Jennifer who hung in there to serve us nightshifters.”
Anonymous donation helps two groups
A $180 check was given anonymously to Holly’s Hope suicide prevention group in North Port. The group is dedicated to removing the social stigma associated with depression, suicide, and mental health issues in general. Holly’s Hope chair Cory Hutchinson asked the board to donate the check to Mission 22’s upcoming fundraiser.
Mission 22 is sponsoring a motorcycle ride to benefit suicide prevention among veterans Nov. 7 at Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte. Englewood Realtor and organizer Mitch Mesenburg and his wife Shannon are selling $10 tickets for a boat rental by Gasparilla Marina. The ride kicks off at Bert’s and goes to several bars in Englewood beginning at 10 a.m.
“We just felt it’s very important to help with suicide prevention for veterans,” Hutchinson said. “COVID-19 has prevented a lot of in-person events and fundraisers like the suicide prevent walk in Punta Gorda. We are supportive of Mission 22. We will do whatever Mitch and Shannon need for their upcoming event. We would love to know who donated the check so we could thank them.”
If you have good news about great things happening in the community, email Elaine Allen-Emrich at elaine.allen@yoursun.com.
