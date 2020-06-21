VENICE — The identity of the man who died after apparently drowning at Venice Beach was revealed Thursday.
Volodymyr Serafym, 65, was visiting the area and was a resident of Illinois, according to the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.
The city of Venice had identified the victim as a 50-year-old male; Medical Examiner Office investigators said that was mistaken.
Serafym was swimming on his own at a “packed” beach June 14 in calm weather conditions, according to earlier reports from the city of Venice.
Authorities were alerted to the emergency about 6 p.m. that night. Bystanders had pulled him from the water and attempted CPR prior to emergency workers arriving.
“First responders also attempted life-saving techniques, but were unable to regain a pulse,” the city said in an email.
He was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega said the official cause of death is pending toxicology results, but noted there was nothing suspicious about it.
