By GREG GILES
Staff Writer
VENICE — Current mayors are looking to move onto future jobs in Sarasota County office.
North Port Mayor Chris Hanks has already filed paperwork to run for Sarasota County District 3 seat. Now Venice Mayor John Holic has filed to seek the District 5 seat.
Holic is running for the job currently held by Charles Hines, who will term limit out after two terms in November 2020.
Holic himself is terming out after three terms as mayor of Venice. He said the early announcement will give him time to go on a bucket-list trip to the Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska with his wife, Pam, in March 2020, before he begins preparing for the campaign season.
“I didn’t want to run for another office while actively serving as mayor in Venice,” Holic said.
He said he is running because, after his experience on City Council, there is a need for improved communication between municipalities and the County Commission.
“It’s the same rationale I had originally for running for mayor of Venice,” he said. “I thought I could have more success bringing about needed change by being on the inside, rather than from the outside. We’ve had difficulty communicating with the Commission. I’ve always said the solution is to step up and (pursue) change from the inside.
One of the first issues he wants to tackle is water quality.
“The city of Venice is light years ahead of the county in handling water quality issues,” Holic said. “We just spent six to seven years replacing infrastructure, and for years we’ve had a reverse-osmosis water plant.
“The county still has a lot of septic tanks. Even though the state has preempted us from passing laws requiring septic tank inspections, the city came up with its own voluntary inspection program. Perhaps the county can consider its own voluntary septic tank conversion program. That’s a great place to start.”
In the past Holic has vented his frustration with county officials who weren’t forthcoming with requested information, especially as it related to taking over ambulance service from the county, which the city is now in the process of doing. He was eventually asked to submit his information-gathering requests through a formal public records request process.
“It’s all about communicating,” Holic said. “The city and county have lots of great ideas. I want to listen to those ideas and, if it makes sense, move forward with them. We live in a great area. Let’s make it even better.”
Holic and his wife moved to Venice in 1990, where he continued his 28-year career with A.G. Edwards financial services as a certified financial planner and branch manager, according to his city profile. He was first elected as mayor in 2010.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
