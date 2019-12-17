Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 63F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 63F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.