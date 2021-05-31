Memorial Day was remembered in Englewood and North Port Monday with ceremonies ending with gun salutes and honoring those who gave their lives in military service. In Englewood, wreaths were laid in honor of all military branches by members of the Rotonda West Veterans American Legion Post 113 honor guard and Lemon Bay High School JROTC drill team. The legion also did a gun salute. The guest speaker was Brig. General USAF (retired) Anthony "Bud" Bell Jr. of Punta Gorda. He is part of the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida program. In North Port, the Imagine School of North Port Young Marines presented the colors. Savannah Bradley, a student of the Rock Box in North Port, sang the national anthem; Paul Orsino, commander of the American Legion Post 254 (who hosted the ceremony) spoke on the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day; and Pat McGee read "In Flanders Fields." The VFW Post 8203 did a gun salute. In Venice, American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 held a Memorial Day service at Centennial Park.
featured
Veterans remembered in Englewood, North Port, Venice
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.