ROTONDA — Robert Perez-Perez and his wife Sharon were evicted from their Rotonda West apartment Tuesday.
Robert, 73, a Vietnam Veteran filed an emergency motion to stay in the Boundary Boulevard apartment for a couple of weeks until he finds a new place to stay. As of 5 p.m., he had not heard from the court.
“The court has to notify the landlord’s attorney,” Robert said. “So I’m really not sure if I have any extra time. Right now we just need help packing up and a place to live.”
Robert said the couple uses their Social Security income to pay the $800 monthly rent. In the five years he’s lived in the home, Robert dealt with three different property managers.
He said his problems began after he complained to a previous property manager about some things that needed to be fixed. Then his annual rental agreement also expired, leaving him on a month-to-month lease.
“I tried to have the second property manager work with me, but she kept canceling appointments,” he said. “Then a new, third property manager came along. I made the same complaints about things like the stove not being fixed. I was told the landlord didn’t want to do it. We learned the other apartment was being rented out for $1,200. We think they are making us go so they can rent it out for $1,200.”
Robert said he has type 2 diabetes from Agent Orange, and Sharon, 68, suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.
“Sharon takes 13 different medications,” he said. “She used to work as a real estate agent but had to retire because of her MS. I know I needed to apply for VA benefits, I didn’t get to it. I’m long overdue.”
He said he got notification in December that he’d have to leave his apartment. Early Tuesday, a deputy arrived and told him he had 48 hours to go. He came to the U.S. from Cuba in the late 1950s. He doesn’t have local family. He doesn’t even have boxes to move.
“Right now I need everything,” he said. “I need boxes. I need help packing them and most of all, I need help finding some place safe for my wife and me. We don’t even have reliable transportation.”
Robert said he hopes he’s not arrested while trying to pack up his belongings.
“It’s hard to be 73 and starting all over,” he said. “It is factual that I have cars that need to be removed. I’ve been working on it.”
At press time, Robert didn’t know if his emergency motion was granted. He is working on boxing up his belongings. Calls were made to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and veteran affairs offices to help with emergency housing. Robert hasn’t heard anything yet.
For more information on how to help or to donate boxes, call 941-258-1557.
