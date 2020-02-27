Calling all Vietnam veterans.
In one month, local veterans are planning a two-day event at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida to celebrate those who served in the Vietnam War.
"This is going to be like no other that's been done before," said Sam Taylor, North Port American Legion commander and parade director for the Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020 event. "The parade is going to be huge. This is one reason we want Vietnam veterans and their families to come."
The Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020 group is a nonprofit charity. It is featuring photos of Vietnam veterans on banners along the parade route 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, in downtown Punta Gorda. There are only 45 free banners available. The group is asking for submissions of the Vietnam veteran's photo and rank that will be displayed on the banner.
Taylor is putting in a call for veterans in the area to take part and quickly as the deadline to order the banners is March 5.
"We want to see the faces of veterans from the Rotonda and Englewood as well as North Port and Venice on these banners," said Taylor, parade director for the Welcome Home Vietnam Vets group and commander of the American Legion Post 254 in North Port. "We want to pack Punta Gorda with thousands of veterans and their families. We want the veterans to get the welcome they never did after coming back from service in Vietnam.
"National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29," Taylor said. "It is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice."
Charlie Hummer is parade co-director and American Legion Post 254 member. He is helping with parade details.
"We are working on getting tanks and a submarine for the parade," he said. "We have heard from hundreds of bikers who are part of veterans posts around the region. They all want to come. I think this parade will be at least two-and-a-half hours long."
The celebration is March 27-28 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda.
"Our special guest is music artist Lee Greenwood, who sings 'God Bless the U.S.A.,'" Taylor said. "Another amazing guest is Emanne Beasha from North Port. She was on 'America's Got Talent' and boy does she sing — and she's only 11."
Also appearing is Chris Noel, who is best known by veterans as the radio host of the "Voice of Vietnam." One veteran will win a date with her on March 27.
There will also be a reading of the play "Children of the April Rain" on March 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo.
The event kicks off with a free event at Four Point Hotel Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. There no cover charge. There's music, fun, food, and beverages. Performing will be Bandana Band with Butch Gerace, James Marvell sand Bobby G. Rice.
The Welcome Home Vietnam Vets 2020 organizers include Mike Riley, of The BoogieMen, Jack Michael and the Jack Michael Band, who are performing March 28.
Advance tickets for non-veterans are $20 online and $35 at the gate. Visit www.welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org/event-details/
To register for the free parade banner, call Charlie Hummer at 941-600-1105 or email him the Vietnam vet's photo and rank to charleshummer57@yahoo.com.
For more information on the activities and updates, visit www.welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org.
