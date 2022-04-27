NORTH PORT — Susan Szakalos plans to hang a photo of her late husband, David, on a designated tree at the Garden of the Five Senses during a Friday night vigil.
She will make a luminary bag, add a glowing plastic tea light, and place it in the garden at the beginning of the sunset ceremony in North Port.
She will join others in remembering a loved one during the candlelight vigil.
Szakalos said it’s a way for her to cope with David’s suicide attempt and death.
The vigil is 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd. in North Port. It’s being held during national Victim’s Rights Week.
Longtime North Port residents Joan and Ed Morgan of Holly’s Hope clipped a photo of their daughter, Holly Morgan Fisher, to the tree.
The 46-year-old middle school teacher died by suicide in 2017. Holly’s Hope was later formed in her name to help prevent suicide.
“We’ve had too many children die in North Port in the past two years,” Joan Morgan said. “I hear stories all of the time of bullying or drug overdoes in really young children. We have to work as a community to do more to stop or prevent it.”
Holly’s Hope and the Kiwanis Club of North Port have teamed up with the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office and the victim advocate, along with several area groups.
Among them are the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, Valerie’s House, the Survivors of Suicide group, North Port Police, Teen Court, Human Trafficking representatives, Compassionate Friends, Resilient Retreat, and Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center.
The idea came after more than five young students in the region died by suicide and others died too soon in traffic crashes, were victims of homicide, died of COVID-19 or overdosed.
Photos or poems can be placed on a tree at the right of the Boundless Playground at the Garden of the Five Senses this week.
For Szakalos, it marks six years of silence regarding the death of her 56-year-old husband. Now she has the chance to let some of her emotions out and share his story.
“David was a good man, a hardworking man, but he had a terrible childhood, struggled with alcohol, was suicidal at times, depressed, and had a mental illness,” she said. “Despite all of that, he held a jobs at PGT in Venice, Englewood Disposal for nine years and later Waste Management and at the city of Venice.”
David Szakalos was arrested in Englewood and convicted on a burglary with assault charge. He received a 15-year prison sentence.
The day of the hearing he was sent to a jail psychiatrist. Minutes later, he walked off the second-story catwalk at the Charlotte County Jail and landed on his head.
A few days later, Susan took David off of the respirator because doctors said David would never fully recover from his injuries.
Susan keeps David’s ashes on her dresser.
“I moved backwards for six years,” she said. “I want to go to this vigil because I know there are others who endured suicide or the murder or an accidental death of a loved one. I want to meet families with similar experiences and help find more resources.”
