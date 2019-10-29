Vineland Elementary School's Leaders of the Month for October include third-graders Nathan McCauley, Kailah McNutt, Oscar Zapata, Sam Chiem, Makenna Lippincott and Ryder Dilmore; fourth-graders Rylie Giroux, DJ Garrison, Kaden Long, Sophia Heeg, Gavin Dupre; and fifth-graders Racanha Scott Espinoza, Luke Trullinger, Brianna Neef, Kayden Vielhaue and Michael Galynsky. VFW Post 10476 provides each student with a ribbon in recognition of their accomplishment.
