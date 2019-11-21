Vineland Elementary Schools Leaders of the Month for November include kindergarten students Emily Reed, Ariana Finn, Lainey Mckean, Khloe Hall, Kaleb Rakebrandt and Jessie Estrada; first-grade students Madison Grimes, Jaretzy Lopez-Rico, Cullen Harvey, Vada Wakley and Sydney Gilbert, and second-grade students Andrew Demir, Juan Frias, Frank Evan Wood, Morgan Wheeler, Xavier Jean Lewis and Olivia Paulsen. Students are honored an assembly officiated by VFW Post 10476 and its Auxiliary.
