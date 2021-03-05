Vineland Elementary School announced its Heron of the Month students for January. Kindergarteners are Sagan Brotherton, Kayden Manda, Summer Satterfield and Josephine Boling. First-graders are Ariana Finn, Colton Allese, Keely Harvey, Anthony Abreu (December), Briella Pickle and Macie Clark. Second-graders are Nolan Slifer, Dylan DiPaolo, Hudson Hufford, Jackson Zipse, Annie Donohew, Skylar Hobin and Ryan Rufin. American Legion Post 113 sponsors this monthly program at the school.
