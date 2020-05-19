Vineland Elementary School will be registering new kindergarten students from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 20, in front of the school, 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West.
Parents or guardians may register their child and complete all paperwork in their vehicle to ensure social distancing.
Please bring a copy of the child's birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization record.
Parents or guardians may start the kindergarten registration process at www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Domain/2714 or email questions to Mrs. Kimberlin at lori.kimberlin@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.