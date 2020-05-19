Vineland

Vineland Elementary School will be registering new kindergarten students from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 20, in front of the school, 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West.

Parents or guardians may register their child and complete all paperwork in their vehicle to ensure social distancing.

Please bring a copy of the child's birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization record. 

Parents or guardians may start the kindergarten registration process at www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Domain/2714 or email questions to Mrs. Kimberlin at lori.kimberlin@yourcharlotteschools.net.

