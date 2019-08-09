ENGLEWOOD — Vineland Elementary School will have to wait for its new principal.
The Charlotte County School District is continuing its search for a new principal at the school. The school district expects to have a new principal in place early in the school year, but no new principal will greet Vineland students when the school year begins Monday morning.
"We want to find the right fit for the school," district spokesman Mike Riley said Friday. "It's a very, very tough job. We want someone who complements the assistant principal and staff."
Laura Blunier will remain on as Vineland's principal during the opening of the school year until her replacement is found. Blunier became Vineland's principal in 2006, replacing Barbara Hargrove who retired.
Once her successor can be found, Blunier will become the school district's professional development director.
Vineland is the only school in Charlotte County that has announced a change in principals during the summer break. According to the district's website, the base salary for Charlotte's principals is $56.10 per hour.
Riley suggested curriculum development is "so important right now" and will be for Vineland's incoming principal.
Vineland saw a drop last year in its grade from an A to a C. Prior to that, from the 2017 school year dating back to the 2002 school year, Vineland earned straight A grades from the state. In 2001, the grade dropped from an A to a B. The school went from B to A in 1999.
The state grades schools based upon 11 factors that include student achievement, learning gains statewide, high school graduation rates and standardized tests, and other educational markers.
Vineland and Myakka River Elementary each got C grades in the latest grading period. Englewood Elementary scored an A.
To learn more about the state's grading of schools, visit www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/
