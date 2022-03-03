ENGLEWOOD — Tiny Buchan will be filled with biplanes, helicopters, private and experimental aircraft Saturday.
The annual Buchan Fly-in is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Englewood’s grassy airfield, 1390 Old Englewood Road.
The French Artisan is catering with quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring Gold Rush BBQ, Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, hot dogs and hamburgers from a local food trunk.
The annual Buchan Fly-In attracts lots of pilots — some from 100 miles away, according to Stephanie Harrison, who helps with the event each year.
“Pilots come for a pastry and camaraderie.”
Admission is free. There is free parking with donations accepted. Lemon Bay High School Junior ROTC students will help with parking and miscellaneous duties.
Last year, despite not having a fly-in, the members were able to award a scholarship to Venice High grad Luke Sleight who attends the National Aviation Academy in St. Petersburg. In 2020, the scholarship recipients were Olivia Montour and Jonathon Drier, both Venice High School grads majoring in aeronautical engineering.
A portion of the proceeds are set aside for a scholarship fund for Lemon Bay or Venice high schools, or to a Charlotte Technical Center student going into the aviation field.
“There will be several types of airplanes like Cessna, Beech, Piper, Stearman and home-builts,” she said. “Once again, the Sarasota County chief helicopter pilot will pay us a visit and enjoy Quiche or a luncheon item. The pilots will be on hand to talk about their planes and how far they travels to come to the event.”
There will be a raffle of donated prizes from local businesses. The Sarasota County ordinance doesn’t allow pets at the airport. For more information, call 941-474-1551.
