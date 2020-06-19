ENGLEWOOD — At the May meeting of local Girl Scout volunteers — held via video conferencing — it was announced that Violet, a member of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 617, earned the title of “Top Cookie Entrepreneur” for selling the most cookies in the Englewood area.
Violet’s goal was to sell 2,020 boxes of cookies to commemorate the year 2020. When the sales were tallied, she learned she had sold 2,034 boxes.
“I like to earn money to help other people and do fun activities,” explained Violet, who will be a Girl Scout Junior in the fall. “Selling cookies taught me to work hard for things I want. I like to set my goals high to see if I can meet them. I like to learn while having fun and go on fun field trips with my friends. I love helping my community. Girl Scouts teaches me to serve God and others. Girl Scouts helps me make the world a better place.”
Violet is a third grader at Redeemer Lutheran Elementary School and in her fourth year of Girl Scouts. Her troop was planning to use their cookie proceeds to attend the national Girl Scouts convention, but the event has been postponed until 2023.
Meanwhile, the girls have collected food and used some of their cookie funds to purchase additional donations for Englewood Helping Hand to help those in need in our community. They also participated in Girl Scout Spirit Week by posting videos and photos online for activities, including “Mindful Monday” to show appreciation for everyday heroes, and “Wash Your Hands Wednesday” to demonstrate proper hand washing.
Even though daily routines may have changed, Girl Scouts is not canceled. Girls in kindergarten through grade 12 can be a Girl Scout anywhere, even from home. For more information, visit www.gsgcf.org.
