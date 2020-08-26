ENGLEWOOD — COVID-19 wrecked all of the traditional Pioneer Day events this year.
Now, even the planned virtual Pioneer Days "Mask-Arade" is being pushed back until a better time.
"By this time each year, we’ve usually held at least five of Englewood Pioneer Days events," wrote Chris Phelps in a message to Englewood residents this week. Events like the annual Mayor for a Day contest, Shipwreck dances, chalk festival, Cardboard Boat Race and Miss Lemon Bay pageant are held all over Englewood in the weekends leading up to Pioneer Days.
But this year, the 60-plus-year tradition was nearly impossible to plan as older volunteers couldn't pledge to spend time in public during events, and county permits were not available.
Instead Phelps, chairperson of the Pioneer Days board, planned a virtual parade, asking locals to send in photos and short video clips. She planned to play the presentation live online on Labor Day, the usual day of the popular Pioneer Days Parade.
However, that won't happen and Phelps is disappointed.
"As with everything else, 2020 has thrown us for a loop," she wrote. "Unfortunately, we haven't received as many entries into our virtual parade as we had hoped; so, in the spirit of preserving the tradition, we are officially postponing the reveal of our virtual parade.
"Our hope is to eventually set up a viewing party in Pioneer Park," she wrote. "This virtual parade is essentially a slideshow showcasing past parades, events and new participants."
Phelps is still accepting submissions for the virtual parade. In keeping with the time of the coronavirus, the theme is "Mask-Arade."
"Maybe instead of building a float, make your own mask and submit a photo of yourself wearing it or displaying it somehow," she wrote.
Until Dec. 1, Phelps is asking residents to share memories in two- or three-minute video. She's also accepting old photos and pictures of artwork, chalk drawings, selfies, Englewood's nature, back-to-school, Halloween, Thanksgiving, nursing home visits, fishing trips, a trip to get an ice cream cone, your favorite cashier, drive-by birthday and anniversary parades that are still happening in place of in-person events.
"We would love a few wedding pictures and any special events people want to share," she said. "If there's a neighborhood bike parade or anything that shows how people got through lockdown. Maybe even some with a pet dog or chicken. We are looking to you, Englewood, to represent and show your support of this ongoing tradition."
Phelps said she'd love hundreds of photos and videos to create a fun-filled review of the year, including some nostalgic memories. She intends to finish the video by late December. The Virtual Englewood Pioneer Day’s Parade will be posted on several channels of social media.
Email submissions to EPDVirtualParade2020@gmail.com, in either MP4 or MSV format. If it’s larger than 25MB, copy to a flash drive and drop it in the secured mailbox at 30 S. Mango St., Englewood, next to Mango Bistro. Include return information to get your flash drive back.
