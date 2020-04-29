ENGLEWOOD — Andrea Truex asks people to envision having chocolate syrup on their gloves while trying not to spread it to their face.
As the assistant chief nursing officer at Englewood Community Hospital, Truex practices the proper way to wear gloves and a mask with patients before they leave the hospital. Very often, patients just don't realize how quickly germs spread from improper use.
"The other day I watched a woman wearing gloves rummaging through her purse," she said. "It creates cross contamination. You would be surprised how many times you touch your face while wearing gloves or a mask."
Truex said the key to staying healthy is frequent hand washing, or using hand sanitizer if you don't have access to water while in a store or after human contact.
Truex was invited to speak by Kristen Conti, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty broker manager in Englewood, who sponsored an online four-meeting town hall series. More than 100 joined in Tuesday to hear Truex, who was joined in the town hall by her husband Bill, a Charlotte County commissioner, and Kim Parks of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, to give updates on changes since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrea Truex said Englewood Community Hospital may begin elective surgeries again on May 9 — after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered them halted last month so more personal protective gear and other resources were available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
"Of the many patients we tested for COVID-19, the majority are negative," she said. "We've had a handful of positives. We have not had a crisis with protective equipment, and at no point in time have we been in any danger of running out of any equipment."
COVID-19 patients who test positive are treated at the hospital. The results are reported to either the Sarasota or Charlotte health departments. Once positive patients are released from the hospital, they are monitored while in quarantine at home and retested twice before they are considered cleared.
Nursing home patients must be tested regardless of the reason they are in the hospital. Those patients must have a negative test before they can return to the nursing facility. They are not allowed visitors unless it's an end-of-life issue. Visitors are screened, have their temperature taken and must wear a mask.
Truex said some changes since the pandemic began include the cafeteria converted to a "no-cash-or-coin system" with no exchange of money, only electronic forms of payment. Coffee stations were removed because they are considered "high-touch" areas. Every two hours, a cleaning crew wipes other high-touch areas like door knobs and furniture.
The hospital is doing a "proning process" for COVID-19 patients, she explained. A patient is positioned flat on their belly with their chest and face down, rather than on their back. It helps get more oxygen into the blood because the body has more lung tissue in the back of the body than in the front. The virus causes abnormal fluids and secretions to collect toward the back, where there's more lung tissue, and leads to greater interference with lung function.
Truex said it's a process that takes five staff members every 18 hours to help the patient. However, the outcome had been "amazing," she said.
Truex said while some are afraid to come to the hospital for upcoming elective procedures, it's safe and clean. She said the community and local businesses brought food, flowers and hero signs to thank everyone at the hospital since the outbreak.
UPDATE FROM FAWCETT
Bill Truex is on the board at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. He said in Charlotte County the ages of COVID-19 patients range from 3 to 100. He said Fawcett is at 50% capacity and is looking at doing elective surgeries starting May 9. He said there are only a few COVID-19 patients at that hospital.
"For some reason there are more woman at 61% than men at 39% who tested positive of the 219 COVID-19 cases, which includes one non-resident and 15 deaths." He said there have been 1,963 people tested with 1,745 negative in Charlotte County.
"One is too many," he said, adding Charlotte County has a "very, very low percentage of cases."
He acknowledged there isn't enough testing, but more kits are coming from Tallahassee. The county is using the old Sears store at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall for staging. He said doing contact tracing is complicated and fascinating. It's used to find people a COVID-19-positive patient had been in close contact with when they first contracted the virus. Those people would then be tested and monitored to help slow the spread of the virus.
"We don't know what reopening looks like now," he said. "We have to have a real conversation about the new normal is and how restaurants will incorporate social distancing which is going to be a must. I've talked to several restaurant owners. You will see servers wearing masks and glass between booths. Tourism is so important to our state. About 70% of those employed are connected to the hospitality industry."
Truex said he's unsure if there will be tax breaks for small business owners. He said home inspections were suspended after county employees were entering homes where people may have been sick. He said slowly the county will open back up services, but not at once.
MORE TOWN HALLS
Conti's next town hall meeting is May 5. She set up a Facebook page, Englewood Beach FL Community Collaboration for the virtual meetings, which she moderates.
