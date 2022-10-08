NORTH PORT — Prior to Hurricane Ian slamming into North Port neighborhoods and displacing residents, the Awaken Church food pantry served about 2,000 residents each month. Now it’s serving 400-500 a day.
“We are the only food pantry left in North Port,” said Larry Grant, pantry manager. “We have coordinated with some local groups like One Christ One City, Jesus Loves You Ministry, Convoy of Hope, All Faiths Food Bank, the Laurel Civic Center, Operation Compassion and others to do more than food for the duration.”
There’s portable showers in the parking lot for people in need.
Grant said he’s meeting residents who lost their belongings in flooding and had a tree fall on their vehicle, are out of gas money, still have no power or don’t have clothing, diapers, laundry detergent, baby items, paper goods, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo, cleaning supplies, dish soap, school supplies, baby and pet food.
“The needs are so great here,” he said. “We really could use a big freezer and a commercial refrigerator. We are getting some meat donations, but need a freezer to put them in.”
The pantry hopes Boy and Girl Scout groups, church youth groups, homeschools, leadership and other civic groups may want to take turns helping out at the pantry. On Friday, employees from Boohoff Law in North Port and Tampa came to help volunteer alongside other businesses like Home Tech. North Port Social Services and some city commissioners helped out. A truck came from Hope City Church and volunteers unloaded it.
Sometimes, Grant just needs to get the word out to people who have been without power or access to food.
Grant said gift and gas cards are the most helpful. There are some in mobile home parks and nearby Willow Creek who haven’t had a meal for days. Others are still using generators and are running out of gas.
Grant said the food pantry will be serving residents after other food distribution groups leave North Port. He’s trying to work with agencies such as the Salvation Army, which lost its building and South Sarasota United Way to get additional services here for residents who lost nearly everything.
Grant said while some of the larger organizations are receiving money and resources from Volunteer Florida, he doesn’t have time to apply for the grants or even register for more volunteers. He and his team including Angela Engel of volunteers have been at the church ever since the parking lot was cleared at the food pantry, 4940 Pan American Blvd, in North Port.
Grant said while there are distribution sites for hurricane survivors at the South Sarasota United Way and other places in the county, many he encounters can’t get there.
“I’m not sure some of the people organizing these distribution sites understand that people in North Port don’t have cars anymore,” he said. “They have to get rides to the food pantry. They ran out of gas. They don’t have money after they spent it on supplies and won’t get paid for another week or two. They can’t get to Venice or Sarasota. Some of them have just enough gas to get to work, but not enough money for food. This is really an SOS call for help. We don’t have a lot of grocery or cloth bags. We could use them too.”
Engel said some of the longtime volunteers and church leaders have damage to their homes but keep coming back to help.
“We just need a few minutes to step away from everything to answer a call from the bank, electrician, or an insurance adjuster,” Engel said. “We don’t want to stop, but we can’t do this ourselves, especially for our own mental health.”
Grant said volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. They can sort, distribute, shelf items. They can help direct residents with additional resources. The pantry also needs any size underwear for children and adults, including XXL. They can also use clothing and school uniforms, sneakers and shoes in all sizes. Clothing must be washed and in “ready to wear” good condition.
Anyone using the food pantry for donations can help by bringing their own bags or boxes to help lessen the burden of the pantry trying to purchase bags and other supplies. The pantry must also pay the city police department for a monthly Friday detail for traffic control to safely navigate hundreds of vehicles through the drive through giveaway. It is $400 a month. Donations are also needed to help fund the detail.
For more information or to volunteer, call or text 941-888-4765.
