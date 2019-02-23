ENGLEWOOD — New to Englewood volunteer opportunities, Wendy and Larry Turbyfill only had to be asked once before they were hooked.
The couple learned about residents who live in the memory unit at Grand Villa, 925 South River Road, in Englewood. They sometimes have family that lives far away and don’t get many visitors.
“Our friend Lisa Swanson’s husband leads a praise and worship team and asked people to go with them to the nursing home and meet the people who live there, and do crafts and talk to them,” Wendy said.
Swanson has volunteered at Grand Villa for years. But, she also runs the ArtMobile, which bridges the arts into communities to cultivate creativity plus socialization which equals improved overall quality of life in Arizona. This means, when she travels back home, she can’t go to Grand Villa.
That’s where the Turbyfills stepped in.
“We knew the importance of continuing as volunteers at Grand Villa,” Wendy said. “We love it here. We love the residents.”
For Larry, being close to his senior friends at Grand Villa — who sometimes don’t always remember their conversations from the week before — is all right with him.
“What motivates me is my mother had to go to live in a nursing facility in Indiana,” he said. “We lived down here and she lived there so I couldn’t visit her everyday. I was always taught do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In this case, I wanted to help others who were similar to my mother’s age. Meanwhile, people at the nursing home cared and loved my mother.
“When she passed away, a few of the people from the nursing home were at her memorial service and told us how they loved her,” Larry said.
The couple spends time making crafts with residents at the center.
Other volunteers Barbara Martz and Nancy Obermier also love to volunteer there. They recently paired up with Grand Villa residents Beatrice Seals, Dotti Pismopoulous, Marylnn Lynn and Dorothy Rick during a bird-house building and decorating session.
Five-year volunteer Dottie Burgess also enjoys spending time crafting with residents.
“They (residents) are like family,” Burgess said.
From gardening club to computer classes to birthday parties, volunteers are always needed to work with residents. Some of the most popular activities include exercise classes, bingo tournaments, singing and dancing (when possible) and movies in the TV room with freshly popped popcorn.
“We can use volunteers for things like birthdays and holiday parties,” said Kimberly O’Toole, activity director. “We do it big here for holidays. We want it to be festive and cheerful.”
O’Toole said always needs art supplies.
“If anyone ever wants to donate leftover supplies from art projects, we would take it,” she said. “We use everything from glue sticks to scrapbook paper, stickers and accessories. We can never get enough because we are constantly doing projects. We also do 3D art projects too. It’s all hands-on and gives our residents the chance to work with their hands.”
One of the on-going projects O’Toole does is create shadow boxes with residents.
“Many people in the memory care unit can remember their past,” she said. “If family sends us photos of the person when they were younger or when they worked, we make a collage in the shadow box. The box is hung outside the resident’s room. This way they recognize themselves from the photos. It helps them return to the right room. Some of the boxes have a lot of detail. You can tell a lot about the person and their life. It’s an honor to make these boxes. The residents love to share their memories, and sometimes over and again. We love it.”
For more information about volunteering, call 941-270-3483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.