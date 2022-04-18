ENGLEWOOD — While COVID-19 canceled the postal food canned drive for the last two years, it didn’t stop the intense need for food among Englewood’s homeless.
Each week, Englewood Bible Church, 501 Yale St., serves people with serious food and housing needs.
Louis Fiore, a longtime Englewood Bible Church volunteer, told Englewood postal employees, including Laura Bernhard, the church gives away food to more than 500 people in need each week.
“The need definitely grew during the pandemic,” he said. “We are seeing more people from Tampa and Sarasota who lost their homes and are now part of homeless camps in Englewood.”
This year, the nationwide Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive is set for Saturday, May 14. It will help thousands of food pantries.
However, only a handful signed up in Englewood to help the entire community.
Englewood Bible Church and St. David’s Jubilee food pantries recently attended an organizational meeting for the upcoming drive. Both pantries have seen an increase in the families served in the past two years. At times, the pantries needed canned food, stews and meats, children’s snacks, dried milk, pet food, beans and personal hygiene items to help families and seniors on tight budgets and homeless campers.
Now these pantries and the postal union employees need volunteers to drive, sort and help in other ways.
“This is a great way for students to earn community service hours,” Bernhard said. She said she plans to ask Lemon Bay High School staff if they can tell students of the need for sorters at the pantries and the Englewood Post Office later in the day.
There’s also a need for volunteers with trucks to meet carriers along the route to help unload their postal trucks.
“It’s a regular day for our carriers,” she said. “Between picking up the cans and boxed food, they still have to deliver mail and packages. They sometimes get full quickly and could really use volunteers to meet up along the route and deliver the food to the pantries.”
Ruth Hill, administrator of St. David’s Jubilee food pantry, said she was saved by Englewood Rotarians who committed to helping with the food drive.
“I almost had to say no because it takes an army to help unload the food, sort and shelve it — and I wasn’t sure we were going to have the manpower,” Hill said. “We are so grateful for the Rotary.”
Hill said she would appreciate children’s snacks including boxed cookies, crackers, Jell-O, fruit rolls, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese, stew, chili and boxed meals to help feed families this summer.
Fiore, who has a team of volunteers ready at the church, but needs drivers, said donations of flip-top canned goods will really help with the homeless ministry.
“They have no way of opening a can of baked beans if it’s not a pop-top,” he said. “Any pop-top fruits, veggies or easy-to-open snacks are good. We had to get MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) from All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota to help the homeless.”
Englewood Postal carrier Joshua LaGrew is heading the Englewood canned drive. He wants all pantries that need donations to sign up to participate by Friday, April 29. He said the carriers will be putting bags and reminder cards in mailboxes at homes all over the Englewood area before the drive. Food should be put in the bags outside the mailbox by 9 a.m. on May 14.
He hopes the community will participate in the event because it’s the 30th annual event.
“We really appreciate when the food is out early so volunteers can collect it and don’t have to come back to the same neighborhoods,” he said. “We are asking that people sign up to volunteer. Our postal carriers can’t do it all otherwise (or) they would be working until 7 p.m.”
LaGrew is looking for common areas where food can be dropped off and picked up or the drive can be advertised in Englewood like local churches or businesses. There is a bin in the post office lobby for anyone to donate before the drive.
“We know people are headed back north, so if they want to donate, we will take the food ahead of time and distribute it to the pantries,” Bernhard said.
For more information on volunteering or detail of the food drive, call 763-232-8954.
