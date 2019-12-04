ENGLEWOOD — It’s a time when soccer players, church members and Rotarians are under one roof — all loading noodles into bags, laughing and volunteering at the same time.
Now for the third year, the members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary are sponsoring their annual Meals of Hope Holidays without Hunger event.
This year, the Rotary teamed up with the Yah Yah Girls home of The Back Pack Kidz of Charlotte County, from 9. to 11 a.m. Saturday at SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road, Englewood.
“In two hours, we will package thousands of meals,” said Biran Phillips, Rotary member and organizer of this year’s event. “Each year we pack 150,000 to 200,000 meals.”
In the past, the thousands of bags went to local food pantries. This year, the meals are being donated to the Yah Yah Girls who load and give away backpacks filled with food to students who need them.
“Longtime Rotarian and co-chair Joe McCarthy pushed the ball as hard as anyone,” Phillips said. “He found the Yah Yah Girls and really facilitated the energy back into this event.
“The Yah Yah Girls work in Charlotte County who load meals in backpacks for students. Some schools have 14 kids who need a backpack, and other schools have 112 kids in need. The Yah Yah Girls are filling this need though 900 meals a week. They need this food. For us, helping them is a win-win all the way around.”
Phillips said with the help of McCarthy’s persistence and a $5,000 donation form St. Andrews Church of Boca Grande, the Rotary club raised $26,000 to buy the food from the Meals of Hope program. The food — pasta, oatmeal and other staples — comes in bulk. It can be packaged in portions according to the need.
“We already have 218 people confirmed to come out and volunteer on Saturday,” he said. “We have players from the Lemon Bay High School soccer and baseball teams, churches, over 50 Rotary members. We are solid. This is a whole Rotarian event. Everyone wants to participate or donate.”
Another change this year is the L.A. Ainger Jazz Band was invited to perform alongside the Vineland Elementary School choir as volunteers bag the food. In past years, Lemon Bay High School principal Bob Bedford spun the tunes as DJ for the event. This year, he’s turning over the mic to L.A. Ainger Middle School band teacher Tim Ostrow for live music.
The music students and their families will also partake in the packing.
“We will perform five prepared tunes as well as holiday carols from our sight-reading binders,” Ostrow said. “We will be stuffing food donation bags in-between sets. I’m encouraging parents to come and bag alongside their children.”
For more information, call Joe McCarthy 941-468-4580.
