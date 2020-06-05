NORTH PORT — In the middle of the women's clothing department, Dale Barghausen, manager of the North Port Walmart, made his first-ever graduation speech.
"They represented North Port High School, Imagine, home-school and Port Charlotte High School," Barghausen said. "These students have had so much taken away from them. Walmart wanted to make them feel special."
Barghausen set up more than a dozen chairs, balloons and a small stage to honor his employees who missed normal graduation ceremonies this year.
Barghausen spoke to the new graduates, their parents, store shoppers and employees. He asked the graduates if they think of themselves as good people? Do they give back to others or do they take? He said some will go off to college, and others, like him, will enter workforce.
"We're wearing masks and our country is in a little uproar at the moment, but these guys and gals right here have gone to school for 12 years and they're graduating high school and entering the world of adults where we have to make quality choices. They have to think about others and sometimes before ourselves. We've got to care about our families, our communities, countries where it's going to go and you guys are the ones who are going to take us there."
Barghausen said watching the news lately proves people aren't respecting one another.
"You can have respect in your heart to help others," he said. "It's up to you."
After addressing the graduates, who were wearing their caps and gowns, Barghausen called each student to the stage. He said for safety reasons, grads could give a "air handshake" before receiving a certificate and goodies from the store.
North Port High School graduate Zachary Bolio, 19, is going to Charlotte Technical College for HVAC.
"Once I learn to do air conditioning I want to advance into commercial buildings," he said. "The money is real good in HVAC work. I do like working at Walmart because they have benefits. They also have better breaks and are nice to their employees."
Bo Guy, 18, a Port Charlotte High School graduate who worked at Walmart for six months, said he wants to become a sports trainer. He sees the new Braves spring training center as one of at least two local opportunities to enhance his career.
It's off to college for North Port High grad Lavante Lucas.
"I'm going to St. Leo College to study computer science," said Lucas, 18.
Other graduates included Tyler Severin, 18, David Solt, 18, Jahmari Reid, 18, Joshua Singleton, 17, all of North Port High; Jesse Platz, 18, of Ortega High in California; Jessica Warren, 18 of Port Charlotte High; Katie Klein, 18, of Imagine School of North Port; and Isbet Martinez, 18, homeschooled. Absent but recognized were Cameron Parrish, Ryan Willett, Hadiyah Hamden and Evan Burch.
