ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood is looking for a few wanna-be firefighters.
One Leadership Englewood 2021 member is very familiar with fighting fires. He's Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Eason. When classmates asked him about a unique fundraiser that could include some "social distancing," but also something challenging and exciting, Easton said he was in.
The class is offering a 18-and-older firefighter for a day camp beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 11.
Academy "candidates" will learn what it's like to be a first responder arriving on scene and battling "real-life" scenarios.
Rookies will learn to break down doors through forcible entry techniques, drag a hose through a smoke-filled maze inside the tower, use the Jaws of Life on a vehicle to extricate a "victim," climb inside a bucket as its lifted in the ladder truck, fight a car fire, do a fire extinguisher simulator, and many more fun-filled and educational activities.
"We only have 15 spots, and are doing it as a bid style," said Leadership Englewood member Rachel Dion. The bid starts at $250. The day also includes lunch, snacks and drinks.
Amber Kraft Craft of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate offered to sponsor $250 for one person's spot for the day.
"Money will go directly to our Leadership Englewood Class 2021 legacy project," Dion said. "We've chosen local nonprofits and charities who have a specific need. We provide help for them via our fundraisers. Some examples are if St. David's Jubilee is in need of gas cards, we will try to help them get them. Meals on Wheels has 176 people each week who can't afford to pay. So we'd like to sponsor one month or more of meals for those who can't pay. The Solve maternity home is in need of stroller/carseat combos, so we want to help them too. These are just a few on the list."
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business and other leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the member can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
The club is also raffling a large wine basket. Tickets are $20 each with an April 24 drawing at Rumours Wine Bar, 1807 Englewood Road in Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
For more information about the raffle, call 941-468-4955.
To bid on the fire camp, visit www.32auctions.com/LEfirefighter01
