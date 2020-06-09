ENGLEWOOD — Save your coins for another day if you want to go to Englewood Beach.
Charlotte County suspended parking fees when it reopened Englewood Beach, Port Charlotte Beach, its public boat ramps and other facilities in May, following a month of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the free parking ended June 1, when the county once again began collecting fees for parking spaces.
The process, however, is a little different this time. The county enacted a "no-cash" policy to protect patrons and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus by eliminating contact with the parking cash machines that are placed around the parking lot. The parking machines at Englewood Beach and other facilities are covered up.
Instead, beach patrons are directed by signs to download a smart phone app that will allow them to pay for their parking via credit or debit card. Parking is 75 cents per hour, according to Charlotte County's website.
Janet Blizzard grew frustrated with trying to download the app and pay Tuesday morning at the beach.
With her daughter-in-law, Katie, and her two grandchildren — 3-year-old Abbigail and 7-year-old Nateigh — Blizzard drove up from Fort Myers to enjoy a day at Englewood Beach. They enjoy it much more than Fort Myers Beach.
They arrived at Englewood Beach shortly before 10 a.m. Blizzard was still standing in the parking lot 20 minutes later, trying to pay for their parking space through the app.
For now, paying through the app is the only way to pay once you're at the beach.
OTHER WAYS TO PAY
Charlotte County does offer other ways for people to pre-pay for parking at its beaches and boat ramps.
You can pay in advance, using your smartphone, tablet or computer and going to www.ParkMobile.com or through the smart phone app.
The county also allows patrons to purchase — with credit cards only — parking passes. The county offers three-month passes for $26.95, six-month passes for $37.45, and annual parking passes for $53.50. Patrons may call 941-625-7529 to buy passes or to get information, or find a parking pass application at tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass, and mail it in with a check or credit card information and a with self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
Those with existing parking passes should know the county added a two-month extension because of the time lost to the beach closures. If you have a State issued handicap permit (plate or placard), you may park for free at any Charlotte County park, boat ramp or fishing pier, provided the person issued the permit is present.
By the way, Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies have access to the parking app information, and can determine by license plate who has paid and who hasn't paid for their parking spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.