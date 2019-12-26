Time for seniors to get in shape.
Charlotte County is scheduling its 20th annual "Fit for Life" Senior Games competitions March 1-22. Registration for older adults, male and female, from 50 to 100-plus begins Jan. 2. Application forms are available the county's online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov or at the county's various recreational facilities.
Participants do not have to be Charlotte County residents, but they are expected to be amateur athletes. The county does expect participants to sign a waiver.
With the exceptions of bowling and golf and table tennis, most registration fees are $10 per event. Entry fees are only refundable if an event is canceled.
The games are popular. Any given year, Charlotte County now expects between 350 and 500 competitors. Last year, Charlotte Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch competed in several events for 80-84-year-olds, earning first-place medals in the basketball timed field goals, spot throws and free throw competitions.
The events are diverse and sanctioned by the the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships.
The Florida Senior Games are scheduled Dec. 4-13, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, while the next national senior games will be played Nov. 5-18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale.
The events are diverse. Participants are divided into four-year age groups.
The events include:
• Pickleball. It's one of the most popular events.
• Disc golf. It's new this year.
• Swimming. Competitions include backstroke, freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and melody events.
• Track and field. Events include 50- to 1,500-meter runs, discus, javelin, shot put, high and long jumps.
• Basketball. Sign up for free throw, spot field goals and timed field goals.
• Tennis and table tennis. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions.
• Golf. Singles competition only.
• RC sailing. Tune up your boat.
• Mahjong.
For more information, call Willie Vails at 941-681-3760 or email him at Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.