ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest warrants Wednesday for Matthew Harden and Stephen Dukes, owners of now defunct HD Custom Homes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office charged each man with one count of fraud and 13 counts of misapplication of construction funds. Although the warrants are now active, arresting the men is another matter, since the CCSO is looking for help finding them.
The warrants came two years after the Englewood pair abruptly closed their South Gulf Cove HD Custom Homes model office, leaving more than 50 customers with unfinished homes, liens, permit fees and headaches. Dozens of subcontractors who hadn’t been paid sued in civil court.
At a federal court hearing last year, HD Custom Homes clients and subcontractors estimated the builders owed $8 million in deposits and services — with a handful of clients reporting as much as $300,000 in losses from the builders.
CCSO Detective Kevin Bordner with the Economic Crimes Unit investigated 52 cases since 2018.
“Each of those 52 cases had to be investigated separately, so although they were all part of the same investigation, they had to be scrutinized — documents given for each one including certified documents from banks which required subpoenas,” he said in a sheriff’s social media post.
“Each homeowner had contracted with HD Custom Homes to build a house. Some customers paid a deposit and got nothing done. Some had a full house completed, but they had stuff — what’s called a punch list — that still had to be done.”
HD customer Tammy LePoer spent hours talking to Bordner. She said she cried every day for two months after Dukes and Harden refused to refund $40,800 for her dream South Gulf Cove home.
“Matt admitted using $150 of my money to pull a building permit to show intent to build and then did nothing for more than two years,” she said. “I became obsessed with getting my money back and getting these two arrested.
“My husband Lee is a disabled veteran who spent 21 years in the Marine Corps and 11 as a police officer,” she said. “Every month for nearly three years, he paid $1,200 to HD Homes as a deposit. Then they had the nerve to threaten to sue us for $15,000 in lost profits after they refused to build our house.”
Tammy launched a Facebook page asking others if they had similar issues with HD Custom Homes. Before long, she heard numerous horror stories from HD Custom Homes customers.
“One man gave thousands in a deposit,” she said. “His wife died three days after he signed the contract. He asked for his money back and was told no. There was no way this man could afford the home without his wife’s income.
“We tracked what these businessmen and their wives did on Facebook,” she said. “They had fancy parties, paid big bonuses to their employees. They were living large on our money. We shared all of this with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.”
This year, the LePoers, who live in Virginia, are finally building their home in Englewood through a different contractor.
Minnesota residents Beth Piper and her husband Tim say they were also swindled.
“Tim and I are cautiously optimistic that HD Custom Homes will come to justice,” she said. “The damage done to these 52-plus homeowners is horrible. These guys knew exactly what they were doing.
“And, while the sheriff stated that you should do your due diligence when searching out contractors — we all did. These guys were licensed. We feel strongly that the laws need to continue to be improved so this does not happen to anyone again.”
Another HD Custom Homes customer, Lynn LeBoutillier, says she hopes CCSO makes arrests.
“I too am cautiously optimistic,” she said. “I personally know of over 70 homeowner couples and individuals who have lost money. I am hoping there will be more charges added and the scope of this crime will be know statewide. Millions of homeowners dollars are missing. This is not just misappropriation of funds. Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden knew exactly what they were doing when they committed fraud.”
Recouping state funds
LeBoutillier said the state fund to help the victims of fraud set up by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation shouldn’t have a cap of $500,000 per builder in the state’s recovery fund.
“Without a cap on this fund, it would force laws to change and this would not continue,” she said. “This fund is being used as a crutch for a broken system.”
After four years, LePoer received a $40,800 check from the state’s recovery fund. She called every week for updates on the lengthy process. Each homeowner, no matter how much they could prove they lost to HD Custom Homes, was only entitled to $50,000 from the fund up to the $500,000 cap.
Finding Dukes and Hardin
Both Dukes and Hardin put their Englewood homes up for sale in 2019. Their former customers tracked them and gave the CCSO updates on the men’s whereabouts.
According to the Charlotte County Clerk of Court documents, Selena and Matthew Harden’s Burwell Circle home will be auctioned off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28. The house went into foreclosure in August.
Anyone with information regarding these men are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
