CAPE HAZE — Motorists can expect periodic road closures this week along Cape Haze Drive at Windsor Drive.
The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The $2 million Charlotte County Utilities project calls for the replacement of water and sewer lines, and the addition of a new reclaimed water line for irrigation along Cape Haze Drive from Kendall Road and Arlington Drive.
"Adding the new reclaimed water lines provides flexibility to serve future customers along the Placida Road corridor," CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall said.
CCU has rerouted traffic on Cape Haze Drive between Links Lane and Kendall Road to the northbound lanes and has been posting detour signs to alert motorists along the roadway. However, utility officials encourage motorists to find alternative routes whenever possible while the project is underway.
The project involves removing the existing out-of-service water main and replacing it with a 4,300 linear feet of a new water water main.
The existing 6-inch sewer main will be replaced with 4,800 feet of an up-sized 12-inch sewer line.
CCU will build a new 7,000 linear-foot, 16-inch reclaimed water line.
Started in May, the entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2021.
For information, call Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or email Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. To learn of other CCU and county projects, visit the "Project Status" page of the Charlotte County website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
