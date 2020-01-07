Can you skip a week of watering your lawn this winter?
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is asking residents to do just that in the cooler months of January and February, according to a press release.
Not only is it good for your lawn, but it helps our water supply too, according to the district.
How much water does my lawn need?
Much less during the winter, according to research from the University of Florida. One-half to ¾ of an inch every 10 to 14 days is enough.
How do I know my lawn needs water?
- Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least a third of your lawn.
- Grass looks blue-gray.
- Grass doesn't spring back after you walk on it, leaving footprints that are still visible several minutes later.
Does watering less help my lawn?
Yes. It'll toughen up your grass. The winter is a good time to train your lawn to need less water. Overwatered grass is unlikely to survive drought conditions.
Also, overwatering contributes to thicker growth of more resilient thatch, where disease-carrying pests can thrive.
How does watering less help others?
"Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season," said district spokesperson Susanna Martinez Tarokh.
Also, it wastes less water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.