The Sarasota Bay Estuary Program’s Policy Board has awarded $4,000 to Suncoast Waterkeeper for the project “Swim Guide Water Quality Monitoring.”
SBEP announced that the program was approved for the grant because it supports the mission of the SBEP to restore and protect Sarasota Bay.
“Support from the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program will help the public know where waters are safe for swimming, fishing and wildlife,” Board Chair Joe McClash said in a news release. “When there are high bacteria levels, we will alert public officials and work to find a solution.”
Suncoast Waterkeeper is an active environmental organization focused on water quality within Sarasota and Manatee counties. Water sampling is conducted on a weekly basis for enterococci bacteria, the protocol for saltwater recreational safety.
The locations tested are usually not part of any other sampling sites. Some of these sites have intense recreation.
The presence of enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. If they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes.
The SCWK water sampling program will fill gaps in testing coastal waters to ensure compliance with regulations and bring awareness to water quality for recreation and for maintaining and enhancing environmental conditions for wildlife.
The mission of Suncoast Waterkeeper is to protect and restore the Florida Suncoast’s waterways through enforcement, fieldwork, advocacy and environmental education for the benefit of the communities that rely upon these precious coastal resources.
Results from our samples are sent to a certified lab. A level of over 70 colony-forming units (cfu) per 100 ml is considered to be a health concern for those using the waters.
Exposure to bacteria above 70 cfu in the water can cause symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills and fever. Skin rashes and infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat may also occur.
Enterococci, a form of fecal streptococci, are bacteria used as an indicator of coastal water quality. Enterococci, if present, indicate fecal material from warm blooded animals is present in water.
Recently, our sampling has indicated several places that people should use caution using the waters.
Here is a summary of the places we sampled on Sept. 30. Values less than 70/100ml are safe for recreation, greater than 70/100 ml unsafe to recreate.
• Winson Avenue Boat Ramp — 52
• Manasota Key Boat Ramp — 384
• South Venice, Lemon Bay Drive — 288
• South Venice Yacht Club — 384
• Shamrock Park — 63
• Roberts Bay, Nokomis Park — 7270
• Donna Bay, Pocono Trail — 11199
• Lyons Bay, Fairwinds — 298
• Nokomis Boat Ramp — 31
SCWK also performs investigative sampling for site specific issues such as sewer spills.
SCWK requests help from the public by reporting water-quality issues along our coastal areas, and helping to identify any causes of water quality issues.
If you have recreated within the areas where unsafe water-quality samples were taken and have developed any symptoms, please contact us with the type of symptom and the location of the area.
For any questions or comments about the water quality program, contact SCWK at WQP@suncoastwaterkeeper.org.
Our priority is to ensure that appropriate laws are being followed, and to take corrective action when they are not. Our work is supported by science, the appropriate statutes, and environmental ethics. We will always seek to prevent environmental damage wherever possible.
Suncoast Waterkeeper follows the functional model established by the Waterkeeper Alliance. It is a watchdog model, in which either staff or a member of the public will report a possible violation of the Clean Water Act or other environmental statute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.