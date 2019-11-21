ENGLEWOOD — Jim and Brenda Grant only moved to Englewood in April and they're already involved.
The Grants, originally from the Chicago area, joined more than 400 other people Wednesday evening who are volunteering their time for the Fifth Annual Englewood Beach Waterfest.
"We thought this would be a good way to meet people," Brenda said as they stood on line outside of the Englewood Elks Lodge.
Like the other volunteers, the Grants received their volunteer T-shirts, wristbands and general information of their duties this weekend. They will be assisting with hospitality duties for VIPs and others.
The Englewood Beach Waterfest is readying itself for Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday off Manasota Key. Ground zero will be the Race Village at Englewood Beach. Volunteers will be asked to do everything from help setting up to cleaning up afterward on Monday.
Some volunteers are returning, like Mia Conlon, who teaches marine biology at Lemon Bay High School.
Conlon will help out with the Family Conservation Center at Englewood Beach. The center will include wildlife exhibits from Mote Marine Laboratory, the Lemon Bay Conservancy, Peace River Wildlife Center and other environmental groups. The center also plans to have various activities for children.
"The community gives to us, so I think it's important that I give back, too," Conlon said.
Volunteers are asked to give a minimum of four hours of their time. But those who volunteer for eight or more hours Saturday and Sunday will be given "Waterfest dollars" to buy lunch from vendors at the racing events, said Waterfest president Steve Gardiner.
Waterfest is an all-volunteer event, including its organizational board and president. As a nonprofit, Waterfest organizers hope to earn enough to give back to the community. Last year, Waterfest donated $25,000 to a variety of community organizations
