Editor's note: This online story was corrected to show the economic impact for Englewood Beach Waterfest at $5.8 million, according to studies.

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Beach Waterfest is canceled. 

The event's nonprofit board of directors made the announcement today to cancel. The event was scheduled for Nov. 19-22, focusing on Englewood Beach and the broader Charlotte County community.

This would have been the sixth year for this race, which features the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships. The event has steadily drawn growing numbers of fans and participants, and accounts for an $5.8 million million boost to the local economy, according to studies.

"After examining and reviewing the statistics, health concerns, social distancing guidelines, and other factors involved, we made the call to not hold the November 2020 event during the current Covid-19 environment." said Steve Gardiner, president of the Englewood Beach Waterfest Board of Directors.

"Although we have not seen an increase in Covid-19 cases locally, as residents and business owners ourselves, we were faced with insurmountable obstacles that prevent us from holding a high-caliber, quality event this year," Gardiner said. "It takes hundreds of dedicated volunteers, and thousands of hours to organize and plan the multiple community activities that are associated with the Top 20 Southeast Tourism Society (STS) event every year. The week culminates with the keystone feature, the OPA World Championship Race.

"The event and race day sponsors are a committed group, and we really want to do a special shout out to our legacy sponsors of Waterfest. These individuals and local businesses continue to support this communitywide event year after year."

Visit www.EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @englewoodbeachwaterfest.

