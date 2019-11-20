ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Beach Waterfest has made its mark among powerboat racing teams.
As a matter of fact, Englewood has become a premier destination for racing crews competing in the Offshore Powerboat Association, said Mark Miskuff, crew chief for the Long Island-based Strictly Business racing team.
Strictly Business competed in all four of the prior OPA World Championships races in Englewood, and will be back out on the water this weekend.
"It's the people," Strictly Business owner Louis "Louie the Rigger" Giancontiei said. His boat is a 35-foot Fountain Super Vee that won the Class 3 OPA national title and is leading in points, according to www.oparacing.org.
"They are welcoming," Giancontiei said of the people he's met in Englewood. "They're very supportive."
Strictly Business was the first team to roll into town earlier this week, but they won't be the last. Powerboats of all sizes will compete in the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships this Saturday and Sunday off Manasota Key.
A sign of Englewood's popularity among the powerboat teams is that Waterfest expecting to see nearly 70 teams this year. It's a number that has increased every year.
Racing fans will have an opportunity to meet Strictly Business and other crews tonight and tomorrow night. The public is invited 5-10 p.m. tonight for Power Up Pre-race OPA/Waterfest Party at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Grove City.
And then, tomorrow from 5-10 p.m., will be the return of the Dearborn Street Block Party, sponsored by Port Charlotte Honda Volkswagen. Race boats and their crews will set up along three blocks of West Dearborn Street. Team members will meet one-on-one with fans. The event also includes live music, food, drinks and other vendors at Pioneer Plaza, 349 W. Dearborn St. VIP tent tickets available.
For the races at Englewood Beach, two-day tickets for adults are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free, if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. Tickets may be purchased at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce office, various restaurants and other businesses in the Englewood area — or online.
For more information or tickets, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
