MANASOTA KEY - Organizers of the Englewood Beach Waterfest are used to dealing with fast boats.
Each year they host the Offshore Powerboat Association's world championship races off Manasota Key.
But right now, with $500 up for grabs, they are hoping boaters, bikers and other teams, will slow down and sign up for their upcoming "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run.
From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 9, teams will visit The Village Brewhouse at Fishermen’s Village, Four Points Sheraton, Riviera Bar & Grill, Cass Cay Restaurant, the Ice Cream Social Boat and the Twisted Fork, gathering poker cards and donating food or money to help two local charities.
Prizes are $300 for best poker hand, $300 for second and $100 for third. There will be food and raffles at each stop. The pre-run party is 4-9 p.m. April 8 at the Four Points Sheraton T.T.’s Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
"We had more than 100 teams registered at this time last year," said Steve Gardiner, president of Englewood Beach Waterfest. "We are trying to let people know we are having the fundraiser again. I know COVID screwed everything up, but we are back and can easily welcome 75 more teams.
Gardiner said the event brings awareness about Waterfest, set this year for Nov. 18-20. It includes a block party the night before weekend of powerboat racing off Englewood Beach. The event is driven by an all-volunteer team.
"We take one month off, but work year-round on Englewood Beach Waterfest," board member Ray LaBadie said. "We give back to the communities we serve."
Gardiner said the last poker run drew $1,400 and close to 100 pounds of food.
Participants can bring up to 10 non-perishable original boxed or canned food items to the poker party at Four Points Sheraton from 4-6 p.m. and get one raffle ticket for each "accepted" donation.
Proceeds will help the Charlotte Homeless Coalition and Helping Hand of Englewood.
"Last year, we received a nice financial donation," said Lance Anderson, manager of the Helping Hand pantry in Englewood. "We are opening a new building and helping more people now than even during COVID-19, so every little bit helps with the local need."
