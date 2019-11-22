Englewood Beach Waterfest officially kicked off in a very public way Friday night with a party on Englewood's West Dearborn Street, featuring powerful speedboats and their crews.

The Offshore Powerboat Association's World Championship competitions are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key. Two-day race tickets are $25 at the gate.

The Race Village at Englewood Beach will be the focal point, however this is no parking at the beach. Free shuttle buses will run 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days at 15-minute intervals from a variety of locations. Check Page 4 of this section for a bus map, or visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.

