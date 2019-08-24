They arrived by boat and they rumbled in on motorcycles.
The Englewood area was invaded by more than 400 pirates, wenches and other miscellaneous guests during the first Pirate Poker Run put on by the Englewood Beach Waterfest as a fundraiser.
The organizers anticipated 200 would register for the fundraiser, and were happy to see that more than doubled by the time everyone got to the Lighthouse Grille at Stump Pass Marina by Saturday afternoon. Piratical participants were able to collect their poker hands by driving or riding between stops. Or, they could choose to boat, since each stop on the run was strategically placed at a marina.
The poker run proceeds helps the nonprofit WaterFest give grants to local environmental groups that protect water and marine life, and encourage the recreational use of our water resources.
Englewood Beach WaterFest and the OPA 2019 World Championships are planned for Nov. 21-24 at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key. For more information, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
