ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Beach Waterfest volunteers gathered Thursday evening to celebrate their success.
“This party is for you and we want to thank you for all that you’ve done,” said 2019 Waterfest president Steve Gardiner said.
Not all the 400 volunteers showed up for the party, but a good number — 100 or more — did. The volunteers enjoyed live entertainment, a shrimp boil, libations and good company hosted by the Cape Haze Marina staff.
They also gathered to help others.
A nonprofit itself, Waterfest shared more than $4,800 of what it earned from November’s powerboat racing event and other fundraisers. Grants went to the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce for its “Eye on Nature” youth education program, Englewood Sailing Association, the Lemon Bay Conservancy, the marine biology labs at Lemon Bay High School, Suncoast Reef Rovers and Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
The nonprofits apply for grants on Watefest’s website and were chosen by a special committee of three Waterfest directors and three non-board members.
An all-volunteer group, now entering its sixth year, Waterfest staged the Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championships off Englewood Beach in November. The event attracted a record 75 teams of racing boats in 2019.
“We had — literally — the largest powerboat race in the world in terms of entries,” Gardiner said. “We had 40,000 people, 10,000 more than we had in years before. That doesn’t even count the Block Party,” a free Friday evening party on West Dearborn Street prior to the races.
Englewood is building itself into a premier venue for powerboat racing. Not only for Charlotte County, Waterfest has also been recognized by tourism officials as one of the top 20 events in southeastern United States, Gardiner said.
He also encouraged the volunteers to sign up as volunteers for 2020 Waterfest next November.
