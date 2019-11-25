Waterfest Weekend in Englewood Nov 25, 2019 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 8 Joe and Ann Oster from Rotonda West are all smiles as they watch the action at Waterfest. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Miss Geico throttle-man Steve Curtis, left, and driver Miles Jennings view some of the action in early race action at Waterfest. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Thousand of spectators came out to OPA World Championship speedboat races at Englewood Beach Waterfest Saturday. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS The locally sponsored by Cape Haze Marina boat gets its props out of the water during racing Sunday. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Race Rescue and safety coordinator Paul Reinhardt communicates with rescue personnel by radio. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Crew member Dave Piper prepare local Englewood boat Raven to be put into the water. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Raven from Englewood races the course. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Racing boat Sea Chance kicks up a rooster tail as it flies through the air. SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Thousands of fans turned out to watch the Offshore Powerboat Association's World Championships at Englewood Beach Waterfest this weekend. In its fifth year, the event drew a record 75 boats and their crews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses The Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Latest e-Edition Englewood Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
