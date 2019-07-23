By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Charlotte County School Board discussed several policies related to student safety at a workshop Tuesday. These policies will be voted on at an upcoming board meeting.
Here are four takeaways from the discussion:
1. Take social media threats as seriously as on-campus threats
Despite recommendations from educational consulting firm Neola to list social media threats as “petty acts of misconduct,” the district opted not to do so.
According to the policy language, “petty acts of misconduct” are not considered a threat to school safety, and therefore would not require a consultation with law enforcement.
“It could be a legitimate threat we’re trying to pursue,” said Board Member Ian Vincent, noting that the wording could potentially block the district from holding the person accountable.
“A threat is a threat regardless of where it occurs,” Vincent said.
The proposed policy states that each act must be examined on a case-by-case basis, to determine whether the act is considered a threat to safety, and requires law enforcement.
The district also added sexual assault under zero tolerance offenses that result in recommendation for expulsion.
2. Provide active shooter training
State statute requires Florida school districts to adopt a District Active Assailant Response Plan each year, starting Oct. 1. The plan will provide staff and students with what to do in the event of an active assailant.
Included in the plan will be: security assessments; roles and responsibilities of staff; roles and responsibilities of Safe School Officers; information sharing, training and exercises; identification of safe spaces and command posts; response to the threat of an active shooter; response to the presence of an active shooter on school grounds; communication with law enforcement before and after officers arrive on scene; what to do prior to law enforcement arrival; what to do when law enforcement arrives; communication with the public; and post-incident recovery.
Approximately 1,900 employees will have to be trained on the plan by district security supervisor Dave Lupinetti by Oct. 1. Training has already begun at the three year-round schools in the county: East, Peace River, and Sallie Jones elementary schools. The school resource officers at each individual school will be responsible for training students, according to Mike Desjardins, executive director of school support services.
Details of the plan are exempt from public record.
3. Check new students for past mental health referrals
When new students are registered in the district, officials now want any corresponding referrals to mental health services from their previous school district to be attached to the student’s registration. According to Desjardins, this update has already been made on registration forms.
4: Add school resource officers at charter schools
As part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, districts must partner with local law enforcement to provide at least one “safe school” officer at each school.
Under the revised policy, the board will collaborate with local charter school governing boards to give them access to all available safe school officer options.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
