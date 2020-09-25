Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase 3 reopening Friday on the eve of season.
Given a steady decline in coronavirus cases, the governor removed many state-level restrictions that had been placed on Florida’s businesses, including bars and restaurants, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
During a Friday press conference in St. Petersburg, DeSantis said, “What that’ll mean for the restaurants is there will not be limitations from the state of Florida.”
Statewide, all fines or fees for restrictions such as not wearing a mask are also suspended, and local governments won’t be able to close businesses due to coronavirus.
Two weeks ago, Laurie Farlow of Englewood’s Farlow’s on the Water got a personal heads-up that all this was coming.
Within an hour of husband Keith’s recent Sun newspaper roundtable on the proposed minimum wage hike, she’d been invited to sit down in Fort Myers with the governor.
“How can there be two roundtables within an hour of each other that we’re both supposed to be at?” she laughed, then explained, “I was asked because he specifically wanted a female restaurant owner. He called the roundtable to ask me and four other restaurant owners — from Sarasota, Orlando and Fort Myers — what we would like to have.
“We told him that 100% occupancy would help us a lot. So, we’ve been anxiously waiting for this. We knew he wanted to give it to us, but it still came as great news today.
“After I met with the governor, we were able to put a good plan in place at the restaurant. We’d already bought a lot of outdoor tables, but this allows us to seat more inside. We’ll still maintain social distancing, but we are very excited to be at 100%, which allows us to open up more tables.”
Max Doyle, at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray Public House, said, “As a business in Punta Gorda, it’s definitely a good thing. And it’s perfect timing, because we have a big reggae band tonight.
“That’s been a Catch-22 for us. We kept the music, but we didn’t want to go too big, because we’d have too many people. Now we can relax a little bit on busy nights and not worry about being busy.
“We’re here for people to have a feeling of normality. That’s why we’re doing outside comedy next Thursday for the first time since COVID — not only because people need a laugh, but because comedians are as much out of work as fans are.”
Much as he’d love a full house again, Eric Andreas wasn’t in a rush to pack more tables into Port Charlotte’s Visani Italian Steakhouse & Comedy Theater.
“I’m going to slowly pick it up,” he said, “and add a chair here and there. We still want people to feel safe. I’ve got to gauge it and not suddenly go 100% and freak people out.”
Carmelo Mangiafico, at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda, was also taking things slowly.
“My opinion? It’s too soon,” he said. “We’re going to follow our same policies. At the end of the day, a lot of people still don’t feel comfortable being on top of each other. We depend a lot on our outdoor seating; we have that luxury.
“But it isn’t a normal environment just yet. We have to respect people’s feelings. We won’t be totally back to normal until more time goes by and there’s wider rapid testing and a vaccine.”
As of Friday afternoon, the governor’s written executive order wasn’t yet available, so restaurants were using their own best judgment about customer perceptions and social distancing.
Even though Farlow had advance notice, she said, “He did allude to social distancing in our roundtable, but we’re waiting to see how it comes out in writing. We’re still going to provide it inside, using our partitioned booths and adding only a couple new barstools. We don’t want to lose our people who feel more comfortable that way.”
Many owners, like Sue Atamanchuk at Manasota Key’s Lock ‘N Key and SandBar Tiki & Grille, were still strategizing on Friday afternoon.
“We’re super excited,” said Atamanchuk. “We’re excited to be back to normal business, while continuing with masks and sanitizing. I know my staff is looking forward to getting back to work full time instead of part time, too. We’re actually having a managers’ meeting right now, to formulate our plan for both restaurants.”
Dan Bernal, PaddyWagon Port Charlotte managing partner, reported that Linksters Management Group was still evaluating what the governor’s press conference meant for its more than 30 pubs.
“It’s business as usual, as we’ve been doing for the past week,” he said, “until they figure out all the details regarding our food licensing, returning to bar status and so on.”
The governor’s announcement took Alex King, chef/owner of Placida’s new Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, by surprise. Like others, he has questions that await the governor’s official written order.
“Effective immediately today?” he asked. “Is it still 6-foot distancing, though? ‘No restrictions’ must mean we can open our bar without having tables pushed against it, but I’m going to keep the distance for a while. Anything would be a help, though.
“Good stuff’s coming!”
