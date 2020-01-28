ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society, the Elsie Quirk and Charlotte-Englewood libraries are coming together for the 18th annual Lemon Bay Festival, set for the week of Feb. 1-8
Both libraries have scheduled historical talks, musical and other performances throughout the week. Events also include open houses and tours of the historic Lampp House on Perry Street, the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club at Cocoanut Avenue and Maple Street, and the Cookie House at Cedar Point.
The historical activities culminate with the Lemon Bay Historical Society’s 17th annual Cracker Fair, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn St.
Here is the full schedule of events:
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
• 10:30 a.m.”Sarasota Prehistoric Underwater Sites, Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Springs Archaeological Society, in the meeting room of Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St.
• 1 p.m. guitar performances of Forties, Fifties and Sixties music favorites by David Kilbride at the Englewood-Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road.
• 1-4 p.m., guided tours of the historic Lampp home, 604 Perry St. Call Betty Nugent at 941-475-2696.
SUNDAY FEB. 2
• 1-3 p.m., tours of historic Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St. Refreshments, quilting and craft demonstrations.
MONDAY FEB. 3
• 10:30 a.m., “Native Plants for Birds,” presented by the Sarasota Countyt UF/IFAS Extension, Elsie Quirk Library.
• 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. “Patrick Smith’s Florida: a Sense of Place, documentary film of Smith, Florida author of “A Land Remembered,” at Elsie Quirk Library.
TUESDAY FEB. 4
• 10:30 a.m. “Randell Research Center: Ethnobiology,” presented by RRC staff member Cindy Bear at the Englewood-Charlotte Library.
• 10:30 a.m., “Prehistoric Snowbirds,” the prehistoric people in Florida, at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• 2 p.m. “American Roots Music Roadshow,” old time, bluegrass, country and zydeco music performed by Lisa Brande and Mark Trchka with the East Street Duo at the Elsie Quirk Library.
WEDNESDAY FEB. 5
• 10:30 a.m., “Historic Spanish Point,” Spanish Point director John McCarthy at the Englewood-Charlotte Library.
• 10:30 a.m., “How Women Won the Vote,” presented by the Englewood Museum at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• 2 p.m., “Cracker: the Last Cowboys in Florida, film tracking 250 years of Florida cowboys, at the Elsie Quirk Library.
THURSDAY FEB. 6
• 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., “Beach Storytime,” history of Valentine’s Day and seasonal craft, at Englewood Beach Pavilion 3.
• 2 p.m., “Florida: Facts and Fiction,” Crystal Diff of Charlotte County Libraries, at the Charlotte-Englewood Library meeting room.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
• 10:30 a.m., Forties, Fifties and Sixties musical favorites performed by David Kilbride at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• 10:30 a.m., “Calusa: The Fierce People,” Crystal Diff of Charlotte County Libraries, at the Charlotte-Englewood Library.
• 1-4 p.m., historic Cookie House tours at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road.
• 2 p.m., “Punta Gorda Historic Center,” Gene Murtha discussing historical connections between Englewood and Punta Gorda communities.
• 2 p.m.,”The Living Gulf: Exploring Our Natural Treasures,” Sanibel author Charles Sobcrzak discussing parks, preserves and other eco-destinatitons in Southwest Florida.
SATURDAY FEB. 8
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 17th Annual Cracker Fair and annual Cracker Fest Baking Contest.
Tours of historical spots and structures in the old Englewood Village can be scheduled. Call Betty Nugent at 941-475-2696.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com. You can also call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1110, the Englewood-Charlotte Library at 941-681-3736 or the Lemon Bay Historical Society at 305-504-7220.
