The Rotonda West Garden Club was represented by Kim Duperault assisted by her sister Unki Reynolds. Both ladies pointed out that the many colorful flowers in their display were supplied by the club members.
Tammy Birdsong, Rotonda West Administrator, explained the functions and duties of the RWA main office.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
“Come along with us and learn to play the ukulele,” say Mike Roller and Christine Moss Wheatley of the Rotonda West Ukulele Club.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The Rotonda West Community Center was a beehive of activity that evening.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Gwen Grace, Clare Imrie, and Kathryn Gallagher of the Rotonda West Women’s Club distributed the voluminous “Welcome to Rotonda West” brochure that was brimming with photos and material.
Rotonda West said “Hello” and “Welcome” to many new neighbors at a recent gathering at the Broadmoor Community Center. The event was an outstanding success and proved to be a big hit and an enjoyable, informative evening for all the attendees. Countless clubs and groups signed up new members with interests such as boating, gardening, writing, socializing, community service, and considerably more. For more information about the Rotonda West Association, visit rotondawest.org.
