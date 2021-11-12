Rotonda West said “Hello” and “Welcome” to many new neighbors at a recent gathering at the Broadmoor Community Center. The event was an outstanding success and proved to be a big hit and an enjoyable, informative evening for all the attendees. Countless clubs and groups signed up new members with interests such as boating, gardening, writing, socializing, community service, and considerably more. For more information about the Rotonda West Association, visit rotondawest.org.

sun PHOTOS BY DAVID PULASKI

