Editor’s note: This is the second in a weekly series about Charlotte County’s sales tax referendum.
ENGLEWOOD — Vickie Potts is one public official who is glad, very glad, Charlotte County invested $5.1 million in sales tax money to build the new West County Annex on San Casa Drive.
Before the new 18,900-square-foot, four-acre annex opened in 2018, anyone who wanted to renew an automobile license or had other business at the tax collector’s Englewood office most likely had to take a number and sit in a hallway until their name was called in what was then a 40-year-old building.
“Our office is magnificent,” Potts said of the new annex. She describes it as customer-friendly — no one has to sit in a hallway — efficient and allowing enough space for future growth.
Like Potts, Beth Harrison is thankful, too, for the new annex. Harrison, executive director of the free, nonprofit Community Care Clinic, said, “It’s a beautiful state-of-the-arts medical facility.”
The nonprofit clinic depends upon donations, volunteer medical and other staff. The clinic originally operated in what had been a defunct state health department clinic with less than 1,000 square feet. In the new annex, the clinic was allotted nearly 1,700 square feet of space.
Both the volunteers and the clinic’s patients have a sense of pride with the new clinic, Harrison said.
County officials and many who support the push to extend the 1-cent sale tax hope voters will approve the extension for six more years. Voter approval would mean about $20 million in capital projects that include school security, road widening, sidewalks, police and fire stations, libraries, parks and pools. The question is on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Just look around
Besides being an elected official, Potts is also someone who grew up in Englewood, graduating high school early in 1974, and knows how much Charlotte County sales tax projects have enhanced the whole community.
From the West County Annex, Potts can look across San Casa Drive and see the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park with its ballfields, swimming complex, dog parks and brand new recreation center — along with adjacent nature Oyster Creek Environmental. Charlotte County invested more than $11 million in sales tax for that park complex.
Originally, the property on which the regional park now sets had been an unofficial community dump in Englewood, Potts recalled. But now, Potts said she and her grandchildren make frequent use of the recreational amenities at the regional park.
The park is well-used by the community. Youth football games are played there on Saturdays in the fall, it’s got a skateboard park, and it’s even hosted cricket and college lacrosse games.
“(Ann Dever) would be very moved, very humbled,” said Marcia Louden, retired L.A. Ainger Middle School principal. Dever died in 2009.
“She was a mover and shaker but in a humble way,” Louden said, recalling how Dever always loved parks.
Louden and Dever were neighbors and good friends. She and Dever and Tom Dignam created Kids’ Needs to help families struggling in the wake of the recession in 2009. Kids’ Needs still helps struggling families.
Louden and her husband, Mike, moved to Englewood in 1983 and have seen how the community has grown. She’s also seen how the sales tax has benefited Englewood. Taxation, she suggested, can be controversial but it can be beneficial if spent right.
“(Sales tax) has definitely benefited the community,” Louden said.
Sales taxes also benefited West County with the revamping of the Englewood Beach Complex, which originally was closer to a World War II pillbox. Construction of boat ramps and roads owe their existence to the sales tax in West County.
Winchester Boulevard — now running from South River Road in Sarasota County south to Placida Road in Charlotte County — was infused with sales tax dollars, along with other funding sources, to bring the road project to completion.
But Winchester wasn’t the only county road to see sales tax fundng. Sales tax was also earmarked to be spent on the four-lane expansion of Placida Road from Rotonda Boulevard West to Cape Haze Drive. But it never happened
Controversy in 2011, led by a group dubbing themselves “Citizens for a Better Placida Road,” saw Charlotte County commissioners hitting the brakes on the four-laning of Placida Road from Rotonda Boulevard West to Cape Haze Drive.
Instead, commissioners enhanced sidewalks and made other improvements along a two-lane Placida Road. Most of the money, however, was transferred to four lane Gasparilla Road from State Road 776 to Rotonda Boulevard East. A portion of the funds went south for Burnt Store Road improvements.
Dave Dignam, whose grandfather established Key Agency in Englewood, chafes and remains disappointed Placida Road wasn’t four-laned like it was planned, but when it comes to the sales tax spent in West County, he said, “We’ve done pretty good with the improvements.”
