Debbie Cotter and several other Moose lodge members experienced a range of emotions recently during the $10,000 Queen of Hearts fundraiser drawing. Cotter walked away with $10,000. She promised to donate $1,000 to a children's charity. Others won less but reacted to not winning the big pot. The Moose Lodge 1933 holds a drawing a few times a year. Proceeds go to dozens of local charities including Helping Hand, FAME, St. David's Jubilee Center, Mooseheart, and more.
