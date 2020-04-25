Florida’s “new normal” could include continued social distancing, no concerts or other large gatherings for months.
Servers wearing masks and gloves may greet customers with disposable paper menus, even at classy restaurants, when they eventually reopen.
The Sun asked residents what lessons were learned and how COVID-19 may change life, at least for a while.
Laurie Dysart believes people will remain aware of hand-washing and germs.
“Handshakes and hugs won’t happen casually anymore,” she said. “I think it will be quite a while before sports or Disney are open again.”
Jonathan Varner, president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and an insurance agent, agrees handshakes will be gone for many for a while.
“We may see movie theaters go out of business and people take in new releases from home,” he said. “People will be more willing to socialize and work through technology. We will most likely see some big retail go out of business forever.”
Attorney Alan Tannenbaum says he may adopt a “Japanese-style bow instead of a handshake.”
But Robin SanVicente thinks things will become more extreme.
“Gone is the way people will be greeting one another. It will drastically change to no-direct contact,” she said. “Maybe they will raise minimum wage for all those who have been in the front lines helping us all get through this, and that includes grocery and food workers.”
Laurie File, program director at North Port Drug-Free Youth, appreciates people more now. Her husband is a Charlotte County first responder who isolated himself from her for three weeks. For Easter, they enjoyed seeing each other online via Zoom video conferencing.
“It’s not just the people in my family, but the people I work with and interact with that I appreciate more,” she said. “I’m loving all my Zoom meetings so I can actually see people. I have always done my best to be kind to all workers, but I think now, more than ever, the takeaway here is it’s not just healthcare workers that are sacrificing themselves for the greater good. There are so many unsung heroes and kindness goes a long way.”
Retiree Laura Loete Rummans says people will be less likely to show physical contact, but express their emotions more freely since so many were impacted at the same time. She said debt will likely run hand in hand with people who crave shopping, especially after receiving a stimulus check.
Rummans believes there will be “a lot of mistrust between voters and elected leaders.”
“I pray that strict pandemic policies will become law and that our stockpile of medical supplies will be built to pandemic needs,” she said.
Englewood small business owner Shane Whitmore agreed, adding distrust for government will grow.
“Conspiracy theorists will gain traction,” he said.
Retired Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office employee Donna Hensley-Roguska said she wishes America would become “self-reliant as a country” and not dependent on others for pharmaceutical and other products.
Michaelene Bracken Klotz agreed.
“I hope we will all look at the labels of where things are manufactured and try to do right by our own companies and workers in the USA because the economy will definitely need the help,” she said.
Ivan Moya, a self-employed contractor, isn’t sure anything will stick long term.
“I would hope that people have learned that when times are plentiful, they should build a stockpile of essentials to avoid the chaos if times get tough,” he said.
Brittney Adams is a mobile massage therapist, who says when she can finally get back to work, she’s going to ask more questions about where clients have traveled, any recent hospital visits and pre-existing conditions.
“Other than that, I don’t think things will change that much for my business, because I don’t have an office to constantly sanitize, I make house calls,” she said.
Barbara Ann Ruppert-Kipp, a Sarasota County Schools substitute teacher, said she hopes families will be nicer to one another.
“Also, people are becoming more creative and I hope that continues,” she said.
School Board employee Ann Marie Seay Ricardi believes having reserves will become a new normal.
“I bet most people will remember the toilet paper shortage and never want to find themselves below six rolls in reserve at any time,” she said.
Jodee Miller-Armstrong said she’s learned that being an essential worker helps keep the economy going.
“I explained to my kids when looking for a career, to think about being an essential worker,” she said. “This pandemic also made me long to hug my mom and grandkids. I also learned that politics are ruining our nation.”
North Porter John Farrand hopes workers won’t have healthcare tied to their employers in the future.
“I hope essential low-wage workers are treated with more respect and are paid living wages,” he said. “Working from home is more of a thing that’s causing less traffic and pollution. I was hoping to see my son receiving his high school diploma in person with his other classmates.”
Kat Obendorf of Venice believes the floor markings at stores that are 6 feet apart will stay in place.
Englewood businessman Alfred Current believes Zoom meetings will continue.
“I was asked to be on a surprise Zoom meeting for my daughter’s 30th birthday,” Current said. “Her sorority sisters were also on the meeting. It was good to see everyone, even if it was from a distance.”
Stacy McIntosh says more people may watch church online in the future. She said others may be more mindful of first responders.
“I see God in so many people like doctors, nurses who are praying on hospital rooftops and having prayer time on morning news shows.”
