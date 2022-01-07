MURDOCK — A community meeting on Manasota Key may be needed before a sand war breaks out on the beach.
“It’s a mess,” Damian Ochab said.
He said there have been misunderstandings among the property owners and beachgoers on what distinguishes public from private beach fronts. Ochab is president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association.
The dispute is concentrated south of the Beach Road roundabout on Manasota Key, Ochab told members of Charlotte County’s Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee this week.
“We need some conclusion” to the issues, he said, suggesting potential confrontations need to be quelled before they start.
Charlotte County paid $30 million for a beach nourishment project in 2020 that added sand to its eroded Gulf shoreline.
More than 1.2 million cubic yards of new sand was added to beaches along Manasota Key from Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County south to the Stump Pass State Beach, Knight and Don Pedro islands’ shorelines. Sarasota County contracted for a similar project that added sand to beaches north of the county line.
The project required easements from Gulf-front property owners that would also establish erosion control lines.
Because public funding was used to restore the beach, the erosion control line runs parallel with the shoreline and establishes what is private and what is public.
However, a dozen or two Gulf front property owners refused to sign the easements and no erosion control lines were established on the beach fronting their properties. Traditionally, dry sand was deemed private and wet sand at the high tide line public.
Some property owners are now posting their own signs and erecting other barriers on the beach to dissuade people from settling in for a day between their homes and the Gulf.
One unwelcoming sign states: “PRIVATE BEACH To The Water Line. You Must Go North or South to Public Beach. Walk Only at Water’s Edge or in Water. No Sitting. No Standing. No Stopping. No Trespassing.”
Ochab suggested those property owners are chasing off their neighbors, other residents and renters, on the south end of Manasota Key — not those coming from the mainland for a day at the beach.
Also, county property records show a jigsaw pattern to where property lines were drawn, some of which only extend a few feet onto the beach, while others extend to the water line. However, the erosion control lines now establish where property lines end.
Further complicating the issue, in 2019, then Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law that blocks local governments from adopting ordinances to allow continued public entry to privately owned beaches, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Any city or county that wants to do that has to get a judge’s approval first — by suing the private landowners.
Ochab is still discussing the issues with county officials and others. No meeting has been set yet. But Ochab is convinced a meeting needs to happen.
