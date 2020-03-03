ENGLEWOOD — Motorists should plan to keep on grumbling like their tires as they roll over the numerous patched potholes along Winchester Boulevard.
Once again, the start of the repaving for the corridor is being pushed back — pushed back for a third time, according to the flashing alert signs at each end of the project. One is just south of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line, on the median of the smooth four-lane portion of the road. The other is on River Road, near its intersection with Winchester.
Originally, when workers put them up in December, the signs flashed cautions to motorists that the repaving would begin Jan. 27. After that deadline passed, the sign then promised the repaving was to begin March 2, which was Monday. That wasn't to be.
The signs now flash March 9 as the start of the repaving.
Preparing the asphalt mix and recent cold fronts appear to have put the brakes on the project.
"The project is utilizing a special bituminous binder due to the level of deterioration to the existing roadway," Sarasota County spokeswoman Brianne Grant said Tuesday in an email to the Sun. Bituminous binder might simply be described as a petroleum oil compound with properties that include chemical inertness, water resistance and a natural adhesiveness.
"The binder’s manufacturer does not recommend placement of the mixture below 65 degrees Fahrenheit," Grant said.
To help minimize disruption for motorists and difficulties for the repaving, the repaving will be scheduled at nighttime, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., as Charlotte County's contractors did two years ago, when that four-lane portion of the road was repaved.
But the Florida nights this winter have just been too cool to pave.
"With this project being night work, the weather requirements have delayed construction starting," Grant said. The hope is to start up and begin producing the binder Monday.
"Today’s progress meeting with the contractor (and county staff) discussed the need to start milling and paving operations as quickly as possible, weather permitting," she said Tuesday.
According to Sun reports, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved the contract in December, expecting Preferred Materials to start the project in mid-January and finishing the repaving by mid-April.
The contract calls for the repaving 90 days to complete with the road work to be substantially completed in 60 days with another 30 days to finalize the work — barring any delays due to any conditions requiring added time.
Like cold weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.